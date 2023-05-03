NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Matthew King will be honored during this years National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The Bernalillo County Fire Fighter who was one of the three on board a Bernalillo County helicopter when it crashed.

King will be one of 79 firefighters who will be receiving a plaque and be added to the memorial in Maryland. The National Fallen Firefighters will be streaming the service online. To watch the live stream click here.