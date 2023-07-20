ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A grieving community in southern New Mexico has come together to honor fallen Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last weekend.

An emotional room was filled with first responders, friends, and Ferguson’s family members.”I never thought that this day would come,” said Ferguson’s daughter. Alamogordo police officers and co-workers of the 11-year veteran of the force extended their support to his grieving 15-year-old daughter who says she’s still working to come to terms with her unexpected loss. “I love you so much and I still cannot believe that you are gone. I will always love you forever and always Ferguson.”

On July 15, after attempting a traffic stop in Alamogordo, Officer Ferguson suffered a gunshot wound to the face in a shootout with a suspect. Thursday at Ferguson’s funeral, testimonials spoke of the extraordinary measures the decorated officer took every day, including on the day of that chase. “In the face of adversity he walked the thin blue line with unwavering determination protecting the innocent and standing against those determined to bring innocents harm,” said former U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Heisler.

Before making a final call for the fallen officer, tears, cries, and sorrow filled the room. The suspect accused of shooting Officer Ferguson, Dominic De La O was shot by another officer but survived.