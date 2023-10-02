JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Valles Caldera National Preserve in Jemez Springs will be hosting a week-long Fall Fiesta in October.

The event will take place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. There will be ranger programs and booths each day, cultural demonstrations, and art sales by Native American artists on Oct. 8 and 9. A special geology talk will be held by Dr. Kirt Kempter on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m.

Night sky events will be held on Oct. 13 and 14 (registration required), and there will be an opportunity to view the annular solar eclipse from various locations around Valle Grande on Oct. 14.

The event is free, and there is no admission fee to enter the park. Visit the park’s Fall Fiesta web page to see daily schedules.