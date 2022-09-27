NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fall Fiesta is back at Bandelier National Monument for the first time since 2019. The Fall Fiesta is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 8 at the park’s main picnic area in Frijoles Canyon and around the visitor center.

The fiesta will feature a performance by the Oak Canyon dancers from the Pueblo of Jemez. Artisans form nearby pueblos will also be on hand selling pottery, jewelry, carvings and other crafts. To get to the canyon for the festival, visitors will have to take one of the free shuttle buses that will run rom the visitor center every 20 minutes.