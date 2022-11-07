JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – In 2023, the fall elk hunt licenses for the Valles Caldera National Preserve (Unit 6B) will increase from 265 to 350 tags.

The additional 85 elk tags are for elk and are open only to New Mexico residents. “Valles Caldera offers a truly one-of-a-kind hunting experience. This change will provide more New Mexicans with the opportunity to put meat in their freezers and will help us better maintain a healthy elk population in the Jemez Mountains,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos in a news release.

The extra tags will be available for the fall 2023 season. According to the Valles Caldera National Preserve website, between 2,500 and 3,000 elk occupy the preserve for breeding, calving and foraging.