Fall activities start this weekend at Ski Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall activities start at Ski Santa Fe this weekend. They are offering chairlift rides, live music, disc golf and a beer garden. If you buy a season pass for this winter, you can ride the chairlift for free.

Fall activities start this Saturday and run every weekend through October 10. Ski Santa Fe says they’re open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the chairlift running 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit skisantafe.com.

