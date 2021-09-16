Fall activities start this weekend at Ski Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall activities start at Ski Santa Fe this weekend. They are offering chairlift rides, live music, disc golf and a beer garden. If you buy a season pass for this winter, you can ride the chairlift for free.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- Web Extra: Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on teens
- Trending: Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood
- Crime: APD arrests suspect in string of armed robberies
- Don’t Miss: State extends indoor mask requirement
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 15 de Septiembre 2021
Fall activities start this Saturday and run every weekend through October 10. Ski Santa Fe says they’re open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the chairlift running 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit skisantafe.com.