Facebook Career Connections program offers opportunities for interns, businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico is partnering with the Facebook Career Connections program this summer in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance, and Valencia counties to offer internships to eligible participants. New Mexico Workforce Connections Communications Manager Augusta Meyers discusses the program and the success they are looking to build on from last year.

Last year, the Facebook Career Connections program was the first in the country to successfully partner and fund internships and place over 50 interns. According to WCCNM, once those internships ended more than half of the interns were offered full-time, permanent employment with the employers.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) program was able to assist with those employment placements with funding for the on-the-job training period after they were hired. This year, they hope to have 100 interns and 100 businesses participate in the summer.

Interns that participate in the Career Connections Internship will be trained by Facebook on digital marketing, communication, and leadership skills that are critical for professional success. Additionally, they will receive a Facebook certification.

Businesses that participate get the opportunity to build their social media and digital marketing presence in addition to dedicated resources including $500 in Facebook and Instagram ad credits, access to exclusive training, and more.

Those eligible for the program are students who are currently in certificate or degree related programs that they will complete by spring 2022 or have graduated a program within the last six months. Related programs include areas such as business, marketing, and IT/tech. They must also be eligible under WIOA guidelines and Workforce Connections can offer assistance to find out if they are eligible.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 12. Businesses and individuals can apply at careerconnections.fb.com. Those with questions or who would like more information on the Facebook Career Connections internships and the WIOA program can call 505-843-1907 or email wioa@wccnm.org.