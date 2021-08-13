FAA investigating plane crash near Clines Corners

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say no one was injured in a plane crash Thursday in Santa Fe County. Deputies were called out around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to the White Lakes area northwest of Clines Corners. They found a single-engine bee craft plane in a field off the roadway and the 71-year-old pilot uninjured.

According to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot says he took off from the Double Eagle Airport in Albuquerque and was en route to Texas when he started having trouble staying in the air and decided to land in White Lakes and hit a barbed wire fence on his way down. They say both wings of the plane were damaged.