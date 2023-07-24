NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A total of 109 incidents where lasers have been pointed at planes in New Mexico have taken place so far this year, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. KRQE News 13 compared the data from 2019 to this point in 2023 and found that the state could surpass its highest amount of laser incidents in the past four years if crime continues at the current rate.

Lasers pointed at aircraft in New Mexico by year:

2019: 42

42 2020: 98

98 2021: 191

191 2022: 151

151 2023: 109

Total: 591

FAA data showed Albuquerque has led the state each year in the number of incidents where lasers have been pointed at an aircraft. The city is also home to the Albuquerque International Sunport, the largest commercial airport in New Mexico. Laser incidents aren’t limited to just commercial airlines, KAFB, the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have also had lasers pointed at their aircraft.

In 2021, the FAA saw laser strikes top all previous records. The FAA received 9,723 reports from pilots, a 41 percent increase over 2020. That year, New Mexico was no exception with 191 strikes compared to 98 in 2020, a nearly 95 percent increase. Laser strikes in 2022 decreased on both a local and national level according to the FAA but still remained higher than the previous years. The FAA found that New Mexico had the seventh most laser incidents in the country per capita, according to Kirtland Air Force Base officials in 2022.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime that can result in fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers, according to the FAA. A total of 278 pilots have reported an injury from a laser strike to the FAA since 2010.

The FAA said the increase in the number of reported laser strikes is due to a number of factors including the following:

The availability of inexpensive laser devices

The abundance of lasers for sale in stores and online

The number of lasers being given as gifts

Stronger power levels that enable lasers to hit aircraft at higher altitudes

Green lasers, which are more visible to the human eye than red lasers

The FAA encourages people to report laser incidents, whether they are pilots, air traffic controllers or members of the public. More details on reporting a laser strike can be found on the FAA’s website here.