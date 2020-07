ZUNI PUEBLO, NM (KRQE) -- After losing his grandmother to the coronavirus a Zuni Pueblo man has turned his grief into giving to make sure his community stays safe during the pandemic. Kelii Eli said after his grandmother passed away in May he wanted to make sure others in his community didn't have to go through the heartbreak he and his family went through.

"I didn't want anybody here in Zuni Pueblo to feel that type of pain, of loss, especially our elderly, leave more sooner than they should," said Eli. He started a Facebook fundraiser last month, hoping to get donations for PPE and cleaning supplies for the Zuni Pueblo. Now, he's already raised nearly $33,000.