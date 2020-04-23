F-16 fleet stationed permanently at Holloman AFB

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fleet of fighter jets is staying in New Mexico for good. The F-16 squadron was moved to Holloman Air Force Base in 2017 on a temporary basis but thanks to $20 million in federal dollars for a formal training site, the fleet is staying put. It comes after Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich along with Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small pushed for that funding in the last defense spending package.

The lawmakers say the move will boost New Mexico’s economy while supporting local service members. The F-16’s have cause controversy since they arrived with some southern New Mexican objecting to them training over wilderness areas.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss