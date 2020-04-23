F-16 fleet stationed permanently at Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fleet of fighter jets is staying in New Mexico for good. The F-16 squadron was moved to Holloman Air Force Base in 2017 on a temporary basis but thanks to $20 million in federal dollars for a formal training site, the fleet is staying put. It comes after Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich along with Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small pushed for that funding in the last defense spending package.

The lawmakers say the move will boost New Mexico’s economy while supporting local service members. The F-16’s have cause controversy since they arrived with some southern New Mexican objecting to them training over wilderness areas.

