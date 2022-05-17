NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez announced she secured an extension of the FEMA application deadline for the Critical Needs Assistance program until June 2, 2022. The CNA program provides a one-time $500 payment for eligible residents to cover immediate needs.

To receive a payment, people need to apply for individual assistance with FEMA’s general program at www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-462-7585. Congresswoman Leger Fernandez also created a wildfire disaster assistance resource page to help New Mexico residents in need of assistance.