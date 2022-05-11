ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As thousands of New Mexicans take refuge from wildfires in shelters, Expo New Mexico is offering a place for their animals, large and small.

“We can take in a lot of animals. Right now we’re about to get ready for about 80-90 horses, yaks, mules, and all kinds of different animals. We can take rabbits, chickens, you name it. We have the facilities for that, goats, sheep, you name it, domestic as well. If you have dogs cats, whatever and you want to be out here we have facilities that will be able to take,” said Dan Mourning, Expo New Mexico General Manager.

The state fairgrounds are often used during emergencies. Right now they are also hosting FEMA, and helping store and distribute emergency supplies.