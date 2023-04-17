COSTILLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico wild horse sanctuary is trying to rebuild after an explosion and fire. The director said she’s glad none of the wild horses were injured in the incident.

Judy Barnes has been caring for the horses for the past 19 years since she started her non-profit Spirit of the Wild Horse near Costilla, New Mexico. Barnes was house-sitting in Santa Fe when a Costilla neighbor called her and said there was an explosion and fire and her home was destroyed last Wednesday.

“I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What do you mean my house isn’t there?’ He said it blew up it shook my house,” said Barnes. “They sent a fire investigator up yesterday, and he said just took one look and said that’s an explosion, that wasn’t just a fire.”

Barnes said she lost everything in the explosion, including about $5,000 worth of horse supplies.

“I’ve lost about 50 bags of alfalfa cubes, I’ve lost three 300 gallons of water tanks. I’ve lost all of my hoses,” said Barnes.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Barnes said she will rebuild but will be traveling back and forth to make sure the horses are fed and have water.