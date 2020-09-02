SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If COVID-19 has kept you from exploring some of Santa Fe’s trails, you’re in luck. With a little help from Google, you can traverse the trails without leaving the comfort of your home. You can travel up to Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, Pecos National Historic Park, or stick closer to home at the Santa Fe Railyard Park among many other adventures.
Latest News
- Explore Santa Fe’s trails, destinations with Google Treks
- New Mexicans have until September 30 to fill out census
- New Mexico cities, counties receive $150M in CARES Act funding
- Sales tax revenue impacted by pandemic, varies by county
- First Millionaire of the Year Promotion returns to New Mexico