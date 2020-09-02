Explore Santa Fe’s trails, destinations with Google Treks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If COVID-19 has kept you from exploring some of Santa Fe’s trails, you’re in luck. With a little help from Google, you can traverse the trails without leaving the comfort of your home. You can travel up to Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, Pecos National Historic Park, or stick closer to home at the Santa Fe Railyard Park among many other adventures.

