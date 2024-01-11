NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The snow and high winds are bringing avalanche warnings to parts of the state. “We do see a lot of avalanches here in New Mexico throughout the season,” said Andy Bond, Executive Director of the Taos Avalanche Center. “We picked up a considerable amount of snow kind of first thing this morning, it was more snow than was forecasted for.”

The conditions are leading to avalanche warnings in the state, including in Taos. Bond called the snow and wind on top of “weak, sugary” snow is the perfect recipe for avalanches. It comes a day after an avalanche at a California ski resort in Tahoe killed on person and injured three others. Here in New Mexico, ski resorts like Angel Fire said they are on alert for avalanches all season.

“We watch it constantly…mitigation and snow management is a constant job in the winter,” said Greg Ralph, Director of Marketing for Angel Fire Ski Resort.

He said one key way they mitigate the danger is by ski cutting. “They’ll go out the top of the runs on their skies, pop up and down, just put some pressure on the top of that ridge and see if they can kick off any loose snow,” he said.

Experts said during storms, it’s best to avoid avalanche terrain. “A good way to put it if you snowboard or ski is, is your black diamond terrain,” said Bond. “Even if you’re on flat terrain, relatively flat terrain, there might be steep slopes above you.” Ralph also warns to never go out to the terrain alone.

“If you’re out there now and it’s storm conditions and visibility is limited, ski with a buddy. Don’t go out there alone, ski with a friend. Make a friend. Stay in contact and keep a visual place in your head as to where that person is,” said Ralph.