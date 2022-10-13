NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with the national health crisis. “It takes more Narcan to reverse fentanyl than it does for heroin,” says Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, director of the department of behavioral health services. “We’re seeing more deaths in this space, so we’re really excited to create this awareness so that we can bring down these deaths; get folks directed to resources and treatment, and really strive for recovery.”