Experience the wonder of Los Alamos through virtual programming, tours

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Through a variety of programming, people can now experience the spirit and adventure of a trip to Los Alamos and surrounding areas all without leaving the comfort of their homes. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with marketing manager of Los Alamos County, Kelly Stewart about these virtual experiences.

Kelly explains that the community has come up with new ways to make the unique offerings of Los Alamos available to the public. “We know that visitors to Los Alamos dive into the history and science, as well as the culture and outdoor offerings in and around Los Alamos,” said Kelly in a statement. With COVID-19 and social distancing measures in place to maintain health and safety, we know some are struggling with lack of activities or advnture, and kids at home are looking for innovative, interactive content. To help with that, Los Alamos attractions and organizations have created an array of experiences that will entertain and educate, while keeping your sense of adventure thriving.”

Some of the programming offered include Los Alamos History Museum’s “History at Home” which is a resource that features hands-on history projects, and ideas to teach all ages about local history. A longer project encourages individuals to create their own version of iconic Los Alamos landmarks such as Fuller Lodge in Minecraft or in The Sims.

Explore the Los Alamos Nature Center remotely by participating in the Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s online series, “Take it Outside!” Each week a new nature theme will be offered and PEEC staff create daily activities and challenges encouraging nature lovers of all ages to go outside and be active.

While most of Bandelier National Monument is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you can still take a virtual tour with the Sights and Sounds of Bandelier that offers a collection of videos and photos that highlight the wildlife and landscapes of the monument.

The Facebook page, “At Home in Los Alamos” has also been created to provide families with resources and tips as they deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Los Alamos County has created the #FindHopeLosAlamos campaign for residents to share uplifting photos of their creative indoor and outside activities.

For more information on Los Alamos, check out the official Visit Los Alamos website.