NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) said multiple exits are closing due to weather in Arizona. New Mexico is also experiencing winter winds and some snow.

NMDOT said Exit 26, Exit 20, and Exit 16 on I-40 will be shut down overnight. Exit 16 into Gallup is only open for residents and those seeking overnight accommodations. No one will be able to leave the city westbound.

Drivers and travelers are asked to drive safely and find overnight accommodations if they planned on heading west.