Photos of the affected area | Courtesy of NM DOT

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A ramp attached to Interstate 25 will be closed. The closure will last for two months, officials said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT), Exit 75 on I-25 will be closed until late July starting Monday, May 22. The closure is taking place because workers are installing the curb and gutter.

The southbound on and off ramps at Exit 75 will be closed.

Detour Instructions:

If you’re heading to Williamsburg, officials suggest taking Exit 71. Those going to Truth or Consequences can take Exit 79.

Broadway Street is closed West of NM 187, NMDOT officials said.