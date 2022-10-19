SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Smithsonian exhibit highlighting a difficult piece of American history is returning to New Mexico. Right A Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War Two is coming to the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe.

The traveling exhibit, which stopped in Albuquerque in 2021, tells the story of tens of thousands of Japanese Americans who were ordered into camps after Pearl Harbor. New Mexico was home to four of those camps.

The museum says the exhibit examines themes still relevant today including immigration, prejudice, civil rights, and what it means to be an American. The exhibit opens in Santa Fe on October 23 and runs through the end of the year.