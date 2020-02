FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested for allegedly knocking out his former boss.

24-year-old Justin Nachreiner, a former employee at Journey’s at the mall is accused of attacking the store manager after he fired him last month.

Fellow employees say they found the manager unconscious and bleeding from the nose. The manager says he had just told Nachreiner things were not working out and he was being fired.

He is charged with aggravated battery.