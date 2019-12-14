Ex-high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico teacher who admitted to having inappropriate relationships with students is facing a year-and-a-half behind bars.

Friday in court, James Coulter pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor. the former Aztec High School teacher was arrested last year after a mom found text messages on her daughter’s phone and reported him.

Police say he admitted to having sex with a student in 2015 and that there were more victims. Coulter is also named in a lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager killed in the 2017 Aztec High School shooting. Casey Marquez’s mother says he sexually abused her daughter in the months before the shooting.