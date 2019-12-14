Ex-high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico teacher who admitted to having inappropriate relationships with students is facing a year-and-a-half behind bars.

Friday in court, James Coulter pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor. the former Aztec High School teacher was arrested last year after a mom found text messages on her daughter’s phone and reported him.

Police say he admitted to having sex with a student in 2015 and that there were more victims. Coulter is also named in a lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager killed in the 2017 Aztec High School shooting. Casey Marquez’s mother says he sexually abused her daughter in the months before the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today