Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair is here for the next 11 days. Below is some quick information on everything you need to know about this year’s fair.

Hours

The 2018 New Mexico State Fair runs from September 6-16. Sunday to Thursday the fairs hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Midway is open at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission

Adults ages 12-64: $10

Seniors ages 65 and up: $7

Children ages 6-11: $7

Children ages 1-5: Free

Ride Wristbands Prices

Monday: $25

Tuesday: $12

Wednesday: $1 Admission and $1 Rides ($10 Minimum)

Thursday: $20

Friday-Sunday: $35

Thursday, September 6, 2018 • Law Enforcement Day – All certified law enforcement personnel with valid badge or ID are admitted free • $2 admission and $12 Ride Wristbands.

Friday, September 7, 2018 • Firefighters Day – All firefighters with valid badge or ID are admitted free • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school-issued ID.

Saturday, September 8, 2018 • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school-issued ID.

Sunday, September 9, 2018 • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school-issued ID.

New this year is “Graze Days.” Each Thursday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., each vendor will offer a snack-size version of one of their popular menu items for $3.

Parking Information

Gate 1 on Central offers to park $5 and $10 Monday-Thursday options.

Gate 1 Friday-Sunday offers $10 and $20 options.

Gate 8 on Louisiana offers $5 parking all week long but fills quickly.

Handicap parking is available at Gate 1 if you have a placard.

Park & Ride is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Park & Ride station will be located at the southwest lot of the Coronado Mall at San Pedro and Uptown. The service is free for those attending the New Mexico State Fair.

Ride share vehicles will utilize dedicated entry gates and pre-planned routes into the fairgrounds. Use the code NMFAIR80 for first time Uber riders to get $10 off of your first two rides from now until November 1, 2018.

The ABQ Ride is also offering service to the fair. Four bus routes, including two Rapid Rides will provide a direct ride to the fair. Rapid Ride Routes #766, #777, #66, and #157 will drop off and pick up fairgoers at Central and Louisiana.

If you are interested in biking to the fair, EXPO New Mexico is offering patrons a secure “Bike Valet” option. The Bike Valet is located south of the Villa Hispana, via Gate 4 (San Pedro in between Copper and Lomas.) Bike riders are issued a ticket in order to retrieve their bicycle. The Bike Valet hours mirror the opening and closing schedule of the State Fair and all bikes that are not retrieved at closing will be stored overnight.

Friday, September 7, 2018: DNCE at 7 p.m.

$40 Floor & Box, $35 Chair, $20 Bench

Saturday, September 8, 2018: PRCA Xtreme Bulls with Dustin Lynch at 7 p.m.

$45 Box, $35 Chair, $20 Bench

Sunday, September 9, 2018: Rank Lil Buckers Rodeo at 4 p.m.

$20 Box, $15 General Admission

Tuesday, September 11, 2018: Wrangler National Patriot PRCA Rodeo ( stand alone rodeo) at 6:45 p.m.

Fair Admission gets you into the Rodeo FREE (General Admission – Upgraded Box Seats available for an additional fee)

Wednesday, September 12, 2018: PRCA Rodeo with Dan + Shay at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 13, 2018: PRCA Rodeo with Hotel California (Eagles tribute band) at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, September 14, 2018: PRCA Rodeo: Maddie & Tae with High Valley at 6:45 p.m.

$40 Box, $35 Chair, $20 Bench

Saturday, September 15, 2018: PRCA Rodeo with Collective Soul at 6:45 p.m.

$45 Box, $35 Chair, $20 Bench

Sunday, September 16, 2018: PRCA Rodeo at 4 p.m.

More General Information