Every Kid Outdoors program gets fourth-graders into national parks for free

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth graders in Santa Fe Public Schools will get free access to more than 2,000 national forests, parks, monuments and more. The Every Kid Outdoors program is for fourth graders and their families to visit, explore, learn and play in America’s great outdoors.

“As we navigate through the pandemic and transition back into schools, outdoor learning is more important than ever,” said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez in a news release. “Providing the opportunity for students to learn and enjoy the outdoors not only in Santa Fe but across the U.S. is an amazing option for our fourth-grade students and their families.”

Pass holders can also get a free permit for their families to cut their own Christmas tree on the Santa Fe National Forest starting November 22. For more information, visit everykidoutdoors.gov.