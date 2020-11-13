Every Kid Outdoors program expanded to 5th graders

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service and National Park Service is expanding its Every Kid Outdoors program. The program was originally created for fourth graders and their families to visit parks, forests, and monuments for free with a pass. Because so many fourth-graders have missed out due to the pandemic, it will also be open to fifth graders through next August.

According to a news release, voucher holders also receive a free Christmas Tree permit available through www.recreation.gov or Forest Service offices. There is a $2.50 online processing fee.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss