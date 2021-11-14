City of Eunice looking for another source of water

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico city is taking a new step in looking for another source of water. The Eunice City Council recently voted to have a Hobbs-based engineering firm continue studying the benefits of building a desalination plant.

Story Continues Below

This would take minerals out of water, making it potable. The city gets its water from the Ogallala aquifer, which is shared among many Texas cities.

However, it’s becoming depleted, so they are looking for another option. The engineering firm would look into if they can desalinate underground brackish aquifers for drinking water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES