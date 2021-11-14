City of Eunice looking for another source of water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico city is taking a new step in looking for another source of water. The Eunice City Council recently voted to have a Hobbs-based engineering firm continue studying the benefits of building a desalination plant.

This would take minerals out of water, making it potable. The city gets its water from the Ogallala aquifer, which is shared among many Texas cities.

However, it’s becoming depleted, so they are looking for another option. The engineering firm would look into if they can desalinate underground brackish aquifers for drinking water.