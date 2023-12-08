LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Ethics Commission has reached a settlement with Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene after she was let go during a DWI stop. Greene was pulled over for speeding, weaving, and straddling the line in her pickup trailer earlier this year.

The officers recognized her and smelled alcohol but she asked them to let her go. A New Mexico State Police officer arrived to do a field sobriety test. She is seen on video stumbling on the first couple of steps but the officer didn’t think she was legally drunk.

The Ethics Commission brought a civil action against Greene saying she abused her power to halt the investigation and retaliated against the former chief by demoting him. Under the settlement, Greene admitted to three violations of the Governmental Conduct Act and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.