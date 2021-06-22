Estancia veterans organization heartbroken after homemade cannon stolen

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico veterans organization is in disbelief after someone stole its most-prized possession, a homemade Civil War-era cannon over the weekend. The small town of Estancia is looking for answers after its local veteran’s non-profit organization “American Legion Post 22” had its homemade Civil War-era cannon stolen from outside its post over the weekend.

Nathan Dial is the mayor of the town and served in the Army for 25 years. He’s been a member of “Post 22” for nearly 30 years. He said his father and uncle, both veterans themselves, built the cannon back in 2013.

“We use the cannon for Memorial Day ceremonies, funerals, football games, we’ve shot it at the Albuquerque Veteran Center, we’ve shot it in Santa Fe,” said Dial.

Dial said they don’t believe metal thieves were responsible for the crime because they only stole the cannon and left other metal untouched.

“Angry, disbelief, all the gamuts because honestly, monetary value ain’t much material to replace it, it’s irreplaceable because it’s one of a kind,” Dial said.

Dial and the 40 other members in the group are heartbroken about the recent theft and hope the thieves will bring back the group’s most cherished possession.

“If you’re going to disrespect a veterans organization, how are you going to respect anything else in the community? This is about as low as you can get, stealing from veterans,” said Dial.

The group is offering a $700 reward for the return of the cannon.