Estancia man arrested for uploading child porn on Snapchat

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police arrested a man they say was uploading child porn on the social media app, Snapchat.

A tip was given to the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and after a month’s long investigation, police were able to identify 29-year-old Joseph Lopez as the user of the Snapchat account.

Police served a search warrant on Lopez’s home in Estancia and found at least 25 child porn images on his electronic devices. Lopez is charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞