Estancia man arrested for uploading child porn on Snapchat

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police arrested a man they say was uploading child porn on the social media app, Snapchat.

A tip was given to the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and after a month’s long investigation, police were able to identify 29-year-old Joseph Lopez as the user of the Snapchat account.

Police served a search warrant on Lopez’s home in Estancia and found at least 25 child porn images on his electronic devices. Lopez is charged with sexual exploitation of children.