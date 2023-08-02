LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new ESPN report said former New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar considered himself a “sacrificial lamb” after a scandal-plagued season. The university fired Heiar after two players claimed three teammates sexually harassed and abused them this past season.

The termination came after then-Aggie Mike Peake killed a University of New Mexico student in what police called a self-defense shooting. Citing arbitration documents, ESPN reported that NMSU claimed Heiar refused to cooperate with the hazing investigation but Heair said he was unaware of the allegations.