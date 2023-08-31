ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esperanza Lucero has been awarded with the President’s Award from the National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA).

Lucero is the Deputy Director of Adult Protective Services for the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department. Lucero becomes the first New Mexican to win a NAPSA award since 2007. Esperanza was awarded for her approach to reforming the adult protective services system in New Mexico with the harm reduction model.

“Since I’ve been at Aging and Long-Term Services, we have shifted how we work in Adult Protective Services by using a prevention, intervention and harm reduction model,” said Lucero in a release. “This means fewer repeat occurrences of maltreatment and better supports to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

Next year’s NAPSA conference is set to be held in Albuquerque. It is projected to be the largest conference in the organization’s history, according to a release from New Mexico ALTSD.