Espanola woman charged with stealing man’s car then running him over, killing him

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola woman accused of taking a man’s car then running him over and killing him is now behind bars. Witnesses say they saw Jim Martinez hanging onto the driver’s side of his jeep as someone drove it away from the Speedway gas station on Riverside Drive earlier this month.

Police say the driver was 24-year-old Tamara Torres who told police Martinez offered her a ride and they were headed to her drug dealer’s house but Martinez’s family believes he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was a man who had a heart of gold and he always made sure people were okay around him,” said his daughter Destiny Diomede.

Torres is charged with first degree murder, vehicular homicide and auto theft.