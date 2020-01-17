Closings & Delays
Espanola Walmart sells out of new ‘Espanola-opoly’ board game

New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone’s favorite real estate board game has come to the Lowrider Capital of the World.

The Walmart in Espanola started selling “Española-opoly,” on Thursday and has already sold out of its first shipment. Melissa Rodriguez was lucky enough to snag one and sent pictures to KRQE News 13.

Players can land on local landmarks like Camel Rock, El Santuario De Chimayo, and the Puye Cliff Dwellings, as well as hotspots like Home Run Pizza and Ohkay Casino.

It’s not clear when the game might be back in stock.

