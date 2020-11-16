Española Police to host ‘Groceries for Guns’ buyback event

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – In partnership with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, the Española Police Department will be holding a Groceries for Guns buyback on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Española Police Headquarters located at 1316 Calle Adelante 87532. This event will be the third gun buyback NMPGV has held in Rio Arriba County and the 11th event in New Mexico.

The buyback will be held as a drop off and curbside pickup event. Participants are required to follow the COVID-19 Public Health Order and to wear a face mask.

Those attending the event are asked to remain in their cars and that firearms be placed unloaded in the trunks of the vehicles. The event is facilitated by NMPGV and no information is retained on participants turning in the firearms.

You can turn in as many guns as you’d like however they must be in working condition and unloaded. NMPGV will provide a gift card from Amazon, Center Market, Food King, Target, or Walmart in exchange for each firearm turned in.

The value of gift cards received depends on the firearm that is turned in.

$250.00 for assault weapons

$200.00 for a semi-automatic handgun and semi-automatic rifles

$100.00 for long guns and pistols

Guns will be dismantled on-site and will later be forged into gardening tools. Once a firearm is surrendered and a gift card is issued, EPD will conduct a National Crime Information Center inquiry on the firearms to make sure they are not stolen. Police state that if a firearm is determined to be stolen, it will be entered into evidence, and the rightful owner will be contacted.

Latest New Mexico News: