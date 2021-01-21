Española Police search for missing man

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy New Mexico State Police/Española Police Dept.)

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for 58-year-old Charles Martinez. Martinez is described as being five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 265 pounds, and has brown and gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Martinez was last seen on January 18, 2021, and was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and gray pants. Martinez is said to have been last seen leaving his residence in a white 2008 Jeep Wrangler.

Authorities say he is believed to have been headed for 31-mile road in Española. Anyone with information regarding this Missing Endangered Advisory is asked to contact the Española Police Department at 505-747-6002.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

