SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's been roughly 30 hours since the special session started and lawmakers' main focus is supposed to be on the budget. However, it's been a slower start to the session than expected. It was supposed to be a quick in and out session focusing on the budget but technical glitches and added bills have been taking up a lot of time.

"We're in this pandemic so we're dealing with multiple things going on; we're trying to do social distancing, we're trying to protect people, but at the same time, we have this new zoom platform the house has adopted but the senate hasn't, I think its created more problems on the house side for opting with this new platform because there are so many stops and starts that are happening," said Rep. Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas).