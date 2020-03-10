Espanola police ask for help finding missing 3-year-old

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department is looking for missing 3-year-old Carlos Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, March 8 with his mother Lucina Perez at the Walgreens in Española. Police believe he is in the company of 38-year-old Jose Anthony Quintana and his girlfriend Angelina, who’s last name is unknown. They are also possibly driving an older model white Chrysler passenger vehicle.

Rodriguez is 3-feet tall, approximately 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what the 3-year-old was wearing.

Police say Rodriguez is believed to be in danger if not located. If you have any information regarding the missing boy, call the Española Police Department at (505) 753-5555 or dial 911.