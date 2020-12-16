Española man pleads guilty to embezzlement, theft from NM pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española man has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization on Dec. 10. According to his plea agreement, 33-year-old Thomas McIntosh admitted he worked at the Totavi Station on the San Ildefonso Pueblo. His responsibilities included the administration of New Mexico State Lottery sales.

A news release stated that between March 19 and April 4, McIntosh intentionally accesses lottery tickets in order to determine the winning tickets. This was an attempt to purchase the winning tickets and claim the winnings for himself.

McIntosh also admitted he altered business records and continued to embezzle winnings from cash registers. The 33-year-old faces up to one year in prison. His plea agreement calls for restitution, a mandatory fine, and probation.

The Albuquerque office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Flores is also prosecuting the case.

