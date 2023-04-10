ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, who is accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter, took a plea deal Monday. In federal court, Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of Renezmae Calzada in 2019.

Renezmae Calzada’s disappearance sparked a three-day search led by federal agents. While many in the community searched for Renezmae between September 8 and 11 in 2019, authorities say the girl was already dead before the first call to authorities was ever made.

According to court documents, Renezmae’s grandparents came home on September 8, 2019, to the house they lived at with Malcolm Torres in Española. Prosecutors alleged that Torres told the grandparents that his stepdaughter had been missing all day. Federal investigators allege the grandparents called Renezmae’s mother, who then alerted authorities. Torres left the house and was later arrested on an unrelated probation violation for a DWI.

When Torres was in custody, federal investigators say he gave conflicting answers about what happened to Renezmae, including saying the girl just walked away from the house. Her body was later found on September 11 in the Rio Grande on the Santa Clara Pueblo.

A sentencing date has not been set for Malcolm Torres. This is a developing story.