Espanola man looking for owner of lost urn

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A city employee on the job in Espanola, discovered something that could be very sentimental to someone and now he’s trying to find the person it belongs to. Jeff Sargent says he was checking a vacant building for trespassers when he found an urn in the women’s restroom.

“It’s not a very big urn, I didn’t know what it was in the beginning. It’s about two inches by two inches,” said Sargent.

The urn is turquoise with gold embellishments. He says a couple of months ago, he found a man and woman loitering inside the former Espanola District Building, off of Riverside. He says he asked them to leave, he believes they may have left the urn behind.

“It’s good to get it back to the owner, especially something like this because a lot of times there’s an emotional or personal attachment and you just want to do you your part,” said Sargent.

Sargent posted about the urn on his personal Facebook page but still has not found the owner. If you know who it belongs to, he says you can contact him directly at his city phone number at 505-692-3307. The building has been vacant for a few months after the state moved out, the city says they’re not sure what they’re doing with it just yet.

