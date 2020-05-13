Espanola man injured in high-speed police chase, files lawsuit

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was injured when a suspect crashed into him during a high-speed chase with New Mexico State Police, is now suing the department. He claims the officer’s actions put him in harm’s way.

“He saw that the driver of the white Ford F-150 was not wearing a seat belt,” says Attorney, Nathaniel Thompkins.

Last January in Espanola, NMSP Officer Emanuel Rodriguez, tried to pull over a white truck after he noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck didn’t stop and kept going.

“Both are passing traffic on the right-hand side, going across the double yellow line and into oncoming traffic,” says Thompkins.

The chase didn’t last long. The driver of the truck crashed into another car, while in the wrong lane.”Mr. Rudy Vialpando sees him, attempts to evade a head-on, but he couldn’t do it,” says Thompkins.

State Police say the man behind the wheel of the truck is Daniel Mascarenas. He claimed he ran because he knew his registration was expired. He ended up getting charged with more than just a traffic ticket.

However, the man that Mascarenas hit, is blaming Officer Rodriguez for the crash. On the scene, Rudy Vialpando wanted to make sure he did nothing wrong.

Vialpando: “Who did I hit?”

Officer: “You got hit, sir.”

Vialpando: “Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

Officer: “Yeah, you got hit. You’re not at fault, bro.”

Now, he’s filed a lawsuit against NMSP. The suit claims chasing a suspect for a seatbelt violation is not part of the training. “That would not give him a reasonable probable base to begin a high-speed pursuit,” Thompkins says.

Vialpando, who is in his sixties, broke his neck and ribs in the crash. Thompkins says he’s healed but is still in pain. NMSP is not commenting on the lawsuit or Officer Rodriguez, except to say he’s still on the job.