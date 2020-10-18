Española low-rider event cited for breaking public health order

New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say the organizer of a low-rider event this weekend was caught breaking the public health order. In pictures sent to News 13, by an anonymous viewer, people at the event in Española Saturday evening, can be seen without masks and not social distancing.

State police say they cited organizer Corey Ringo for violating the state’s mass gathering ban and he’ll have to appear in court. Ringo tells News 13 state police made the group disperse but did not want to comment further for now.

