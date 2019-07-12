Espanola kicks off first annual New Mexico Folk Art Market

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A brand new arts festival is kicking off in northern New Mexico this weekend. The New Mexico Folk Art Market runs Friday through Sunday at the Espanola Plaza.

Organizers say they wanted to give local artists a place to show off their work, without having to travel to places like Santa Fe or Taos. They say they hope to put Espanola on the map as an arts destination.

“We have about 20 of the finest artists in the valley, starting off small, but we’re always looking forward to next year and bringing a lot more artists and hopefully opening it up to a national folk art scene,” Victor Romero, Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce, said.

Visitors will also be treated to a traditional pueblo feast and bread-making demonstrations.