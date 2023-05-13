ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen kittens in Northern New Mexico have found their new home out of state, but it’s how they got there that has people talking.

Eleven kittens from Española Humane made their way to the Golden State last week where they will find their new home.

“We’ve been flying a lot of dogs and puppies recently and this is the first time we’ve ever flown cats so we’re calling it the Plane of Purrs,” said Española Humane Communications Director Mattie Allen.

Humane Society Silicon Valley said there’s a huge demand for cats and kittens in Santa Clara Valley, California. In fact, the kittens already have their new families.

“There were two to three Siamese kittens that went right up on our website. We had a line at 10 a.m. in the morning to adopt those kitties. So, they were adopted within the first hour we were open,” said Krista Coutts with the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

Allen said this was all made possible by Suzanne, a long-time friend of the shelter who use to foster kittens.

“What she did for us was she fostered some of our most fragile kittens. She was a lifesaver [for] so many little kitties,” said Allen.

Allen said during the two-hour flight, most of the kittens passed up a window seat for a nap instead. While this may have been the first plane of purrs for the shelter, it certainly won’t be the last.

The shelter said all 11 kittens were adopted by Wednesday, just days after they landed.