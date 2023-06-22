SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Humane is celebrating a big milestone. After major setbacks caused by the pandemic, one of their newest branches recently reached 500 adoptions.

Mattie Allen is the Director of Communications for Espanola Humane and said the Puppy Patch is an extension of Espanola Humane, it opened in late 2019 but because of the pandemic they were forced to halt operations. Once they reopened Allen says the unique partnership, combining a relax getaway with adoptable puppies, proved to be a hit.

Sean Matthews said him and his wife made the long drive, in search of a new 4-legged companion. After learning about the Puppy Patch. “We were surprised at the number of guests who started flying home with puppies and once the word got out about the Puppy Patch there were guests of Ojo Santa Fe that started flying in for the sole purpose of adopting a puppy,” said Allen.

Now they’re celebrating a big milestone, their 500th adoption. Espanola Humane said their goal is to have at least one adoption a day.