Española Humane hosting ‘Meet Your Mystery Mate’ adoption event

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Española Humane announced it will be hosting a Meet Your Mystery Mate adoption event in hopes of finding loving homes for dozens of kittens. Organizers say the adoption event is in response to dozens of kittens coming back to the shelter from foster homes at the same time.

Organizers say kittens will be available for pre-adoption and viewing on the shelter’s website and Facebook page on Thursday, for pickup at Santa Fe sites, and at the Espanola shelter on Saturday. Kittens are available for the special Mystery Mate adoption fee of $30.

Organizers say applications must be completed online and received by 2 p.m. Friday for Saturday pickup in Santa Fe. An adoption counselor will contact you about payment arrangements, pickup locations, times, and other details.