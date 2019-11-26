Española Humane hoping to partner with New Mexico breweries for pet adoptions

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico animal shelter picked up on a partnership between a brewery and shelter in North Dakota. The two got together to feature homeless animals on beer cans.

Now, Española Humane is looking for a similar partnership. The shelter says a campaign like this one would be perfect for their animals and now, all they need is a local brewery to step in and help them.

“They were putting adoptable dogs on beer cans and they had an event with their special run of their beer cans where they brought their adoptable dogs. Dogs got adopted and it brought awareness to their shelter,” said Mattie Allen, Director of Communications for Española Humane. “New Mexico has so many great breweries and we just thought it would be fun to use that idea here to either help adoptable dogs or bring some attention to our shelter.”

In North Dakota, the dogs that were placed on the beer cans are those who have been up for adoption the longest at the rescue. Fargo Brewing Company in North Dakota says it made 40 cases of the special beer. From posts on its Facebook page, the campaign is inspiring shelters in other states too like Colorado and Ohio.

The shelter in Española posted a call to action on social media. Workers say they are open to any who want to partner up and hope by creating a new project, it will bring in more volunteers and foster families to take in animals.

The shelter is often full because it’s a no-kill facility. While they partner with organizations in places like Colorado and Arizona to take in animals, they still have plenty in need of homes.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to what we do which is a little bit different than a lot of other shelters,” said Karl Ferguson, Deputy Director of Española Humane. “We are an open admission shelter which basically means we take every animal that’s brought to us, which is a big undertaking.”

Española Humane also offers free spay and neuter surgeries. They say that’s helped the numbers of stray animals drop over the past few years. However, there are plenty of animals still coming in that need homes, so they are always looking for new ways to get them into forever homes. The shelter also runs a “Pet Amigos” program where they help under-served communities in the area.

“We also have a program called Pet Amigos where we actually go door-to-door in some of the most under-served communities in Española,” said Allen. “Help with everything from getting bags of food to people, straw for dog houses, or even building fences or kennels to keep dogs safe and offer transportation to get to spay/neuter appointments.”

This month, they also have a match campaign with area donors. Anybody that gives money this month will have their donation matched up to $200,000.

Inspired by Fargo Brewing Company's recent partnership to feature adoptable pets on beer cans, Española Humane hopes to… Posted by Jami Seymore on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Española Humane is taking a note from @fargobrewing and wants to partner with New Mexico breweries to highlight adoptable pets on beer cans! How you can help them, coming up on @krqe #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/MJFlkCQ9FC — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) November 26, 2019