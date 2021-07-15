Espanola dog on long road to recovery after getting shot

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico student’s dog is on a long road to recovery after someone shot it and left it to die. The two-year-old husky mix, Sasha, is now fighting for her life. Her owner, Dominique Lucero, cant’ imagine losing her.

“It was really hard cause that dog is like the love of my life. Because my dad passed away like three years ago, and she’s just the only one that gives me joy,” said Lucero. “I don’t want to lose someone so close to me again.”

Lucero said on Friday evening, her sister was letting Sasha out to go to the bathroom at their Espanola home near Firehouse Road. When Sasha didn’t come back when called, she went to look for her. She found Sasha down the road in a pool of blood.

Later, doctors at the Veterinary Care Animal Hospital told Lucero Sasha had been shot in the throat. X-rays showed fragments of what they believe to be a nine-millimeter bullet in Sasha’s throat. She had bruising in her lungs and internal bleeding. She underwent blood transfusions and now breathes with the help of a tube. She is also battling infections and pneumonia. On Wednesday, there was a glimmer of hope as Sasha walked for the first time since being shot.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was just like, tears of joy came out and I was just so happy. It finally gave me faith that she was going to survive, you know, and get through this,” said Lucero. The veterinarians don’t know if Sasha will make a full recovery but are hopeful.

There is a GoFundMe to help Lucero with vet bills. The group, Loving Hearts 4 Paws, also set up a Paypal account to help. “All the prayers out there, I know God can move mountains and he’s doing a miracle for her. And all the support and those generous donations, it’s really helping and I can’t be more happy and just grateful for everything,” said Lucero.

She did file a police report with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Lucero has also reached out to neighbors online and at a nearby park to see if they knew anything or heard any gunshots on Friday evening. As for whoever shot Sasha, Lucero has this message.

“I don’t want to give them any bad energy or anything. I hope that they were hoping they did the right thing. Maybe she got hit and they decided to shoot her to help her so she won’t be in misery…that’s what I’m thinking,” said Lucero. “Just be careful next time. Dogs are so special and they really need the support from us. We’re their voice.”