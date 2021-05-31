Española chile seeds headed to International Space Station

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico chile will be going where no chile has gone before – space. A NASA team that studies growing plants in space is sending Española chile seeds to the International Space Station.

Story continues below

That team includes Jacob Torres who is from New Mexico. The chile will be aboard the Space-X Falcon 9 rocket when it launches on Thursday as part of a supply mission. News 13 will be following the launch as it happens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES