Española chile seeds headed to International Space Station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with an update on the Isotopes. The 'Topes lost their third-straight game to the Sugarland Skeeters on Monday, 3-2. The 'Topes and Skeeters will wrap up their 6-game series on Tuesday, at 6:05 p.m. The Isotopes will then return home to host Las Vegas in a 6-game homestand starting on Thursday.

The New Mexico Tech Rugby Team made it to this year's Collegiate Rugby Championships, and this very young team would make a solid run but they would fall short in the "Survivor Final" losing to McKendree Nazareth 26-17. "I only started at Tech two years ago, two seasons ago, and if you look at it only technically a full season ago, because of COVID. So, within a season to get to the national championships and to make it to a final in your bracket, that's how much we were able to do in such a little amount of time. So, yeah we lost. But at the end of the day, we get on with it and go to the next one," said NM Tech Rugby Coach Gearoid Dunbar.